FORECAST: Drier, cooler week ahead

FORECAST:
- It’s going to be a nice start to the work week with drier conditions settling in after an active weekend.
- High temperatures Monday warm to the mid-70s under a mostly sunny sky.
- A few showers will likely pop up in the mountains only this afternoon.
- Our rain chances stay slim to none for most of the week, with our best shot coming with a weak cold front late day Thursday.
- Temps hold in the 70s all week with lows in the 50s.
- Right now, the weekend is trending dry, but it bears watching.
