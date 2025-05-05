FORECAST: Drier, cooler week ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s going to be a nice start to the work week with drier conditions settling in after an active weekend.

High temperatures Monday warm to the mid-70s under a mostly sunny sky.

A few showers will likely pop up in the mountains only this afternoon.

Our rain chances stay slim to none for most of the week, with our best shot coming with a weak cold front late day Thursday.

Temps hold in the 70s all week with lows in the 50s.

Right now, the weekend is trending dry, but it bears watching.

