FORECAST: Drier, warm Sunday after Saturday afternoon showers

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We have Weather on the Way today as we track a cold front moving into the Carolinas this afternoon!

The first half of the day is dry with temperatures quickly climbing into the low and mid-80s.

Scattered showers move into the mountains around midday with showers and an isolated storm in the metro area arriving late this afternoon and evening.

Rainfall totals will unfortunately stay low, with only about a quarter of an inch expected at best.

The rain will at least help to clear up some of the pollen and smoke we’ve seen the past few days.

We’re drier and a little cooler Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees before we see another rain chance return midweek next week.

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