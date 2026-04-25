Forecasts

FORECAST: Drier, warm Sunday after Saturday afternoon showers

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We have Weather on the Way today as we track a cold front moving into the Carolinas this afternoon!
  • The first half of the day is dry with temperatures quickly climbing into the low and mid-80s.
  • Scattered showers move into the mountains around midday with showers and an isolated storm in the metro area arriving late this afternoon and evening.
  • Rainfall totals will unfortunately stay low, with only about a quarter of an inch expected at best.
  • The rain will at least help to clear up some of the pollen and smoke we’ve seen the past few days.
  • We’re drier and a little cooler Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees before we see another rain chance return midweek next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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