FORECAST: Drought relief in sight as rain expected in Carolinas on Sunday

FORECAST:

More spectacular weather is in store for the Carolinas, including for Valentine’s Day, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures by then should make it into the 60s.

After that, let that rain fall.

Portions of our area are now in extreme drought so Sunday’s rain could be a nice help.

