Forecasts

FORECAST: Drought relief in sight as rain expected in Carolinas on Sunday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • More spectacular weather is in store for the Carolinas, including for Valentine’s Day, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Thursday afternoon.
  • Temperatures by then should make it into the 60s.
  • After that, let that rain fall.
  • Portions of our area are now in extreme drought so Sunday’s rain could be a nice help.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read