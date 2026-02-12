FORECAST: Drought relief in sight as rain expected in Carolinas on Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- More spectacular weather is in store for the Carolinas, including for Valentine’s Day, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Thursday afternoon.
- Temperatures by then should make it into the 60s.
- After that, let that rain fall.
- Portions of our area are now in extreme drought so Sunday’s rain could be a nice help.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
