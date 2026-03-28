FORECAST: Winds easing overnight 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Red Flag Warnings do continue for the majority of the DMA until 11 p.m. for high fire danger.
- The NC Forestry Service says a statewide burn ban will go into effect at 6 p.m. Saturday until further notice as the dry conditions continue to worsen.
- Thankfully, we are tracking some encouraging signs as rain is returning to the forecast this upcoming week.
- We’ll gradually warm up and start to bring some moisture back into the Carolinas early in the week.
- Then a front will stall out across the area and become the focus for several days of showers and storms.
- Amounts will be light each day but this will add up to 0.5 to 1 inch of rain by the end of the week. Which is great!
> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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