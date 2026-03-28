FORECAST: Winds easing overnight 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Red Flag Warnings do continue for the majority of the DMA until 11 p.m. for high fire danger.

The NC Forestry Service says a statewide burn ban will go into effect at 6 p.m. Saturday until further notice as the dry conditions continue to worsen.

Thankfully, we are tracking some encouraging signs as rain is returning to the forecast this upcoming week.

We’ll gradually warm up and start to bring some moisture back into the Carolinas early in the week.

Then a front will stall out across the area and become the focus for several days of showers and storms.

Amounts will be light each day but this will add up to 0.5 to 1 inch of rain by the end of the week. Which is great!

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