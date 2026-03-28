FORECAST: Dry conditions, strong wind gusts lead to high fire risk

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The cold front has moved through, and the winds have picked up, gusting over 30 mph at times.
- This (along with the very dry air) is leading to a high fire danger risk.
- A Red Flag Warning has been issued for most of our area for today.
- Brush fires could spark and spread easily.
- Temps only warm to near 60 degrees this afternoon.
- Tonight gets quite cold in the low to mid 30s out the door tomorrow morning.
- We rebound back to the mid-60s Sunday afternoon, with 70s and 80s back again next week.
- There is a hope that the pattern begins to change late next week with better rain chances returning.
> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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