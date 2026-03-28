FORECAST: Dry conditions, strong wind gusts lead to high fire risk

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The cold front has moved through, and the winds have picked up, gusting over 30 mph at times.

This (along with the very dry air) is leading to a high fire danger risk.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for most of our area for today.

Brush fires could spark and spread easily.

Temps only warm to near 60 degrees this afternoon.

Tonight gets quite cold in the low to mid 30s out the door tomorrow morning.

We rebound back to the mid-60s Sunday afternoon, with 70s and 80s back again next week.

There is a hope that the pattern begins to change late next week with better rain chances returning.

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