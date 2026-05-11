FORECAST: Dry pattern continues despite a few midweek storms

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The top weather story this week will be clearing skies and a pleasant Tuesday afternoon before a few storms return.
- Wednesday’s storm chances will be very isolated and won’t bring any meaningful relief to the ongoing dry conditions.
- In fact, the region is expected to stay mostly dry well into next week.
- Forecasters say they do not anticipate additional counties being upgraded to “exceptional” drought status at this time
- However, that could change if the dry pattern continues.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group