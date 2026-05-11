Forecasts

FORECAST: Dry pattern continues despite a few midweek storms

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • The top weather story this week will be clearing skies and a pleasant Tuesday afternoon before a few storms return.
  • Wednesday’s storm chances will be very isolated and won’t bring any meaningful relief to the ongoing dry conditions.
  • In fact, the region is expected to stay mostly dry well into next week.
  • Forecasters say they do not anticipate additional counties being upgraded to “exceptional” drought status at this time
  • However, that could change if the dry pattern continues.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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