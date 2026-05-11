FORECAST: Dry pattern continues despite a few midweek storms

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The top weather story this week will be clearing skies and a pleasant Tuesday afternoon before a few storms return.

Wednesday’s storm chances will be very isolated and won’t bring any meaningful relief to the ongoing dry conditions.

In fact, the region is expected to stay mostly dry well into next week.

Forecasters say they do not anticipate additional counties being upgraded to “exceptional” drought status at this time

However, that could change if the dry pattern continues.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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