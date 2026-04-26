FORECAST: Dry, seasonal start to work week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Watch for a lingering shower south of Charlotte this morning and some patchy fog, otherwise we’re drying out from yesterday’s rain!

It will be a bit cooler today with temperatures peaking in the mid-70s this afternoon.

That’s close to average for this time of the year!

It will be a bit cooler out the door tomorrow morning with 40s for most to start the day.

We’re back to the mid-70s tomorrow afternoon with lots of sun!

Then it’s back to an active weather pattern with another chance for a few showers and storms Tuesday, Wednesday, and looking ahead to next weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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