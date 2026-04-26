FORECAST: Dry, seasonal start to work week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Watch for a lingering shower south of Charlotte this morning and some patchy fog, otherwise we’re drying out from yesterday’s rain!
- It will be a bit cooler today with temperatures peaking in the mid-70s this afternoon.
- That’s close to average for this time of the year!
- It will be a bit cooler out the door tomorrow morning with 40s for most to start the day.
- We’re back to the mid-70s tomorrow afternoon with lots of sun!
- Then it’s back to an active weather pattern with another chance for a few showers and storms Tuesday, Wednesday, and looking ahead to next weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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