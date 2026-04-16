FORECAST: Hot stretch continues across Carolinas before cooler air returns next week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The area is in for another hot afternoon in the Carolinas, Meteorologist Joe Puma said Thursday.

Highs Thursday through Saturday will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, which is well above average.

Our meteorologists are tracking a storm system that will bring a low chance of rain to the mountains on Sunday, but for the rest of us, we’ll stay dry, unfortunately.

Temperatures next week will return to more seasonal temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s with morning lows in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Rain still looks slim to none in the extended forecast.

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