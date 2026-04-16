FORECAST: Hot stretch continues across Carolinas before cooler air returns next week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The area is in for another hot afternoon in the Carolinas, Meteorologist Joe Puma said Thursday.
- Highs Thursday through Saturday will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, which is well above average.
- Our meteorologists are tracking a storm system that will bring a low chance of rain to the mountains on Sunday, but for the rest of us, we’ll stay dry, unfortunately.
- Temperatures next week will return to more seasonal temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s with morning lows in the mid-to-upper 40s.
- Rain still looks slim to none in the extended forecast.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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