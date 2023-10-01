FORECAST: Dry spell continues, clear skies for the Panthers game

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
Great weather continues for days to come, and it is a great Sunday of terrific weather for the Panthers game.
- Fair weather high pressure is in control and will remain in control through at least next Thursday or Friday.
- Next chance for any scattered showers isn’t until next weekend.
- Temperatures will average several degrees warmer than the normal high of 77-78 degrees for this time of year.
DROUGHT
- Rainfall in September was well below normal.
- The area received 2.83 inches less of rain, which is considerably a lot less than the average.
- Considering the current dry spell, there are increasing drought concerns.
- As of a few days ago, a large portion of the area was considered “abnormally dry” while a few select locations were termed “moderate drought”.
