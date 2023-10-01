Forecasts

FORECAST: Dry spell continues, clear skies for the Panthers game

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Great weather continues for days to come, and it is a great Sunday of terrific weather for the Panthers game.

  • Fair weather high pressure is in control and will remain in control through at least next Thursday or Friday.
  • Next chance for any scattered showers isn’t until next weekend.
  • Temperatures will average several degrees warmer than the normal high of 77-78 degrees for this time of year.

DROUGHT

  • Rainfall in September was well below normal.
  • The area received 2.83 inches less of rain, which is considerably a lot less than the average.
  • Considering the current dry spell, there are increasing drought concerns.
  • As of a few days ago, a large portion of the area was considered “abnormally dry” while a few select locations were termed “moderate drought”.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

