FORECAST: Dry spell continues, clear skies for the Panthers game

Great weather continues for days to come, and it is a great Sunday of terrific weather for the Panthers game.

Fair weather high pressure is in control and will remain in control through at least next Thursday or Friday.

Next chance for any scattered showers isn’t until next weekend.

Temperatures will average several degrees warmer than the normal high of 77-78 degrees for this time of year.

DROUGHT

Rainfall in September was well below normal.

The area received 2.83 inches less of rain, which is considerably a lot less than the average.

Considering the current dry spell, there are increasing drought concerns.

As of a few days ago, a large portion of the area was considered “abnormally dry” while a few select locations were termed “moderate drought”.

