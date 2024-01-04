Forecasts

FORECAST: Dry weather expected before storm system moves in this weekend

By Keith Monday, wsoctv.com
  • Highs are expected to reach the lower 50s, as we expect to stay dry through Friday.
  • Then the next storm system will move on Saturday morning.
  • Right now, it appears areas banked up against the mountains will see a brief window of freezing rain.
  • A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for Alexander, Burke, and Caldwell counties where a light accumulation of ice is possible.
  • This could create some minor travel concerns but have no other impacts.
  • The rest of the area is expected to see cold rain, but temperatures may be close to freezing for a brief time early Saturday before warming enough to keep everything liquid.
  • The rain then tapers off by midday, and dry weather remains through the rest of the weekend.
  • A much bigger storm system is expected to come our way next Tuesday.
  • This time around, it’s just rain, but that rain could be heavy and really add up. I anticipate the Tuesday storm to be more impactful than Saturday’s.

