FORECAST: Dry weather expected before storm system moves in this weekend

- Highs are expected to reach the lower 50s, as we expect to stay dry through Friday.
- Then the next storm system will move on Saturday morning.
- Right now, it appears areas banked up against the mountains will see a brief window of freezing rain.
- A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for Alexander, Burke, and Caldwell counties where a light accumulation of ice is possible.
- This could create some minor travel concerns but have no other impacts.
- The rest of the area is expected to see cold rain, but temperatures may be close to freezing for a brief time early Saturday before warming enough to keep everything liquid.
- The rain then tapers off by midday, and dry weather remains through the rest of the weekend.
- A much bigger storm system is expected to come our way next Tuesday.
- This time around, it’s just rain, but that rain could be heavy and really add up. I anticipate the Tuesday storm to be more impactful than Saturday’s.
The mountains had a light dusting of snow overnight and that may lead to some slick travel up at higher elevations like here at Beech Mtn. Ashe and Avery county schools are on a 2 hr delay today. pic.twitter.com/CUO56xEIRL— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) January 4, 2024
