FORECAST: Dry weather expected before storm system moves in this weekend

Highs are expected to reach the lower 50s, as we expect to stay dry through Friday.

Then the next storm system will move on Saturday morning.

Right now, it appears areas banked up against the mountains will see a brief window of freezing rain.

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for Alexander, Burke, and Caldwell counties where a light accumulation of ice is possible.

This could create some minor travel concerns but have no other impacts.

The rest of the area is expected to see cold rain, but temperatures may be close to freezing for a brief time early Saturday before warming enough to keep everything liquid.

The rain then tapers off by midday, and dry weather remains through the rest of the weekend.

A much bigger storm system is expected to come our way next Tuesday.

This time around, it’s just rain, but that rain could be heavy and really add up. I anticipate the Tuesday storm to be more impactful than Saturday’s.

