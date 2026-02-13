Forecasts

FORECAST: Dry weather hangs on for Valentine’s Day, rain expected Sunday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Dry weather hangs on as we head into the weekend with rain coming in for the end of it.
  • Temps stay in the upper 50s this afternoon and then warm to the lower 60s on Saturday.
  • Great weather for Valentine’s plans Saturday night before the rain settles in by early Sunday morning.
  • Rain likely lasts most of the day with totals reaching over an inch in spots.
  • No flooding and no torrential downpours are expected, just a good soaking rain that we desperately need.
  • Drier and warmer weather returns for next week with highs approaching 70 degrees by midweek.

