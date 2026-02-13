FORECAST: Dry weather hangs on for Valentine’s Day, rain expected Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Dry weather hangs on as we head into the weekend with rain coming in for the end of it.

Temps stay in the upper 50s this afternoon and then warm to the lower 60s on Saturday.

Great weather for Valentine’s plans Saturday night before the rain settles in by early Sunday morning.

Rain likely lasts most of the day with totals reaching over an inch in spots.

No flooding and no torrential downpours are expected, just a good soaking rain that we desperately need.

Drier and warmer weather returns for next week with highs approaching 70 degrees by midweek.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

