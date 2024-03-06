FORECAST: Dryer weather expected tonight after rainy start

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It started out very rainy this morning, but nothing terribly heavy. This will only add up to about ½ to 1 inch of rain today, so no flooding is expected.

Highs are expected to be in the lower 60s.

Dry weather will return tonight, and we will remain quiet on Thursday as highs warm back to the lower 70s.

Most of Friday also looks to be dry before the rain returns late that night.

A threat of some heavy rain remains for Saturday morning, but the anticipated amounts have lowered. Therefore, flooding is not likely, but it bears watching.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

