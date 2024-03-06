FORECAST: Dryer weather expected tonight after rainy start

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It started out very rainy this morning, but nothing terribly heavy. This will only add up to about ½ to 1 inch of rain today, so no flooding is expected.
- Highs are expected to be in the lower 60s.
- Dry weather will return tonight, and we will remain quiet on Thursday as highs warm back to the lower 70s.
- Most of Friday also looks to be dry before the rain returns late that night.
- A threat of some heavy rain remains for Saturday morning, but the anticipated amounts have lowered. Therefore, flooding is not likely, but it bears watching.
