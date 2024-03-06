Forecasts

FORECAST: Dryer weather expected tonight after rainy start

By Keith Monday, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • It started out very rainy this morning, but nothing terribly heavy. This will only add up to about ½ to 1 inch of rain today, so no flooding is expected.
  • Highs are expected to be in the lower 60s.
  • Dry weather will return tonight, and we will remain quiet on Thursday as highs warm back to the lower 70s.
  • Most of Friday also looks to be dry before the rain returns late that night.
  • A threat of some heavy rain remains for Saturday morning, but the anticipated amounts have lowered. Therefore, flooding is not likely, but it bears watching.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

