FORECAST: Early‑March heat wave pushes temps into the 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are tracking unseasonably warm weather that is expected to stick with us until next week.

A typical high temperature this time of year is around 61 degrees. Instead, we’ll be in the 80s through the weekend.

This warmth may lead to a chance of rain or thunderstorms this weekend, especially on Sunday. However, storm coverage will be quite isolated.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group