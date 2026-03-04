FORECAST: Early‑March heat wave pushes temps into the 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are tracking unseasonably warm weather that is expected to stick with us until next week.
- A typical high temperature this time of year is around 61 degrees. Instead, we’ll be in the 80s through the weekend.
- This warmth may lead to a chance of rain or thunderstorms this weekend, especially on Sunday. However, storm coverage will be quite isolated.
