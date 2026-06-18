FORECAST: Expect chance of storms starting Thursday night

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Brace yourself for a big amount of rain to come our way early on Friday morning, all courtesy of what’s left of Tropical Storm Arthur, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said.
- It will send a wall of rain and wind in our direction during the very early hours of tomorrow, along with the potential for some severe weather.
- Once we make it through the morning, we’ll be good to go with fantastic weather that will stick all the way into the weekend, Ahrens said.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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