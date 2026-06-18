FORECAST: Expect chance of storms starting Thursday night

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Brace yourself for a big amount of rain to come our way early on Friday morning, all courtesy of what’s left of Tropical Storm Arthur, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said.

It will send a wall of rain and wind in our direction during the very early hours of tomorrow, along with the potential for some severe weather.

Once we make it through the morning, we’ll be good to go with fantastic weather that will stick all the way into the weekend, Ahrens said.

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