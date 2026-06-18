Forecasts

FORECAST: Expect chance of storms starting Thursday night

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Brace yourself for a big amount of rain to come our way early on Friday morning, all courtesy of what’s left of Tropical Storm Arthur, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said.
  • It will send a wall of rain and wind in our direction during the very early hours of tomorrow, along with the potential for some severe weather.
  • Once we make it through the morning, we’ll be good to go with fantastic weather that will stick all the way into the weekend, Ahrens said.

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