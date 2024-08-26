FORECAST: Expect hotter temperatures as the week goes on

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said the heat is back and is in charge of Charlotte weather on Monday afternoon.

Temperatures will get hotter tomorrow as humidity slowly increases.

The heat will really kick in on Wednesday with a heat index value of 105 degrees.

Rain isn’t in the forecast until possibly Friday.

