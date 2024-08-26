Forecasts

FORECAST: Expect hotter temperatures as the week goes on

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com

FORECAST:

  • Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said the heat is back and is in charge of Charlotte weather on Monday afternoon.
  • Temperatures will get hotter tomorrow as humidity slowly increases.
  • The heat will really kick in on Wednesday with a heat index value of 105 degrees.
  • Rain isn’t in the forecast until possibly Friday.

