FORECAST: Expect rounds of rain and storms today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Rounds of rain are in the forecast today as we start the holiday weekend.
- Rain will be heavy at times with a rumble of thunder possible too.
- The wet weather and cloudy conditions will keep temperatures cool again with highs only in the low to mid-70s for the metro area.
- We’ll see some more pockets of dry time as we go into Sunday and Monday, with more of a hit-or-miss storm chance, especially in the afternoon and evenings.
- Temperatures will be a bit warmer too in the low 80s.
- Rainfall over the next 5 days could bring an additional 1.5 to 3 inches of rain, which is great news for the drought.
- Watch for some isolated ponding on roads or slick spots, otherwise no big flooding concerns.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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