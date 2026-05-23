FORECAST: Expect rounds of rain and storms today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Rounds of rain are in the forecast today as we start the holiday weekend.

Rain will be heavy at times with a rumble of thunder possible too.

The wet weather and cloudy conditions will keep temperatures cool again with highs only in the low to mid-70s for the metro area.

We’ll see some more pockets of dry time as we go into Sunday and Monday, with more of a hit-or-miss storm chance, especially in the afternoon and evenings.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer too in the low 80s.

Rainfall over the next 5 days could bring an additional 1.5 to 3 inches of rain, which is great news for the drought.

Watch for some isolated ponding on roads or slick spots, otherwise no big flooding concerns.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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