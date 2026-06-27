Forecasts

FORECAST: Expect chance of afternoon storms

By Danielle Miller, wsoctv.com
By Danielle Miller, wsoctv.com

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We’re tracking another chance for storms this weekend and building heat.
  • Saturday starts dry with very mild and muggy conditions.
  • We’ll see temperatures climb into the low-90s this afternoon, feeling more like the upper-90s.
  • Conditions stay dry through about 3 p.m. before storms start to fire up.
  • Hit-or-miss storms will be around through the afternoon and evening, some of which could be strong to severe.
  • Damaging wind gusts and heavy rain are our biggest concerns.
  • The chance for a shower or storm will linger into Sunday, though storm coverage will be less compared to today.
  • We dry out early next week as a heat dome builds and cranks up our temperatures.
  • Highs will be in the upper-90s to near 100 degrees starting Wednesday through the Fourth of July.
  • This heat could be dangerous, with the heat index near 105 or higher.

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Danielle Miller

Danielle Miller, wsoctv.com

Danielle is a meteorologist with Severe Weather Center 9

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