FORECAST: Expect chance of afternoon storms

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We’re tracking another chance for storms this weekend and building heat.
- Saturday starts dry with very mild and muggy conditions.
- We’ll see temperatures climb into the low-90s this afternoon, feeling more like the upper-90s.
- Conditions stay dry through about 3 p.m. before storms start to fire up.
- Hit-or-miss storms will be around through the afternoon and evening, some of which could be strong to severe.
- Damaging wind gusts and heavy rain are our biggest concerns.
- The chance for a shower or storm will linger into Sunday, though storm coverage will be less compared to today.
- We dry out early next week as a heat dome builds and cranks up our temperatures.
- Highs will be in the upper-90s to near 100 degrees starting Wednesday through the Fourth of July.
- This heat could be dangerous, with the heat index near 105 or higher.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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