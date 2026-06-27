FORECAST: Expect chance of afternoon storms

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We’re tracking another chance for storms this weekend and building heat.

Saturday starts dry with very mild and muggy conditions.

We’ll see temperatures climb into the low-90s this afternoon, feeling more like the upper-90s.

Conditions stay dry through about 3 p.m. before storms start to fire up.

Hit-or-miss storms will be around through the afternoon and evening, some of which could be strong to severe.

Damaging wind gusts and heavy rain are our biggest concerns.

The chance for a shower or storm will linger into Sunday, though storm coverage will be less compared to today.

We dry out early next week as a heat dome builds and cranks up our temperatures.

Highs will be in the upper-90s to near 100 degrees starting Wednesday through the Fourth of July.

This heat could be dangerous, with the heat index near 105 or higher.

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