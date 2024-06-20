Forecasts

FORECAST: Extreme heat, humidity to arrive Friday

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • As temperatures climb to the low 90s, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Thursday afternoon, extreme heat and humidity will begin tomorrow.
  • The humidity will make it feel worse; it will feel close to 100 degrees by the weekend.
  • “Stay hydrated and in the AC if you can, friends,” Ahrens said. “No relief will be expected through most of next week.”

WEATHER RESOURCES:

