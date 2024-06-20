FORECAST: Extreme heat, humidity to arrive Friday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

As temperatures climb to the low 90s, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Thursday afternoon, extreme heat and humidity will begin tomorrow.

The humidity will make it feel worse; it will feel close to 100 degrees by the weekend.

“Stay hydrated and in the AC if you can, friends,” Ahrens said. “No relief will be expected through most of next week.”

WEATHER RESOURCES:

