FORECAST: Extremely cold temperatures coming overnight

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are locked in the cold this week, friends!
  • Prepare for a difficult start tomorrow morning as temperatures fall down to the low teens.
  • The wind may make it feel tougher and colder.
  • Wind chills in the Mountains are expected to be below zero.
  • We’ll keep bouncing back with bright weather but the weather will remain very cold for January/February standards.
  • Stay warm, friends!

