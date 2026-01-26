FORECAST: Extremely cold temperatures coming overnight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are locked in the cold this week, friends!
- Prepare for a difficult start tomorrow morning as temperatures fall down to the low teens.
- The wind may make it feel tougher and colder.
- Wind chills in the Mountains are expected to be below zero.
- We’ll keep bouncing back with bright weather but the weather will remain very cold for January/February standards.
- Stay warm, friends!
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group