FORECAST: Extremely cold temperatures coming overnight

FORECAST:

We are locked in the cold this week, friends!

Prepare for a difficult start tomorrow morning as temperatures fall down to the low teens.

The wind may make it feel tougher and colder.

Wind chills in the Mountains are expected to be below zero.

We’ll keep bouncing back with bright weather but the weather will remain very cold for January/February standards.

Stay warm, friends!

