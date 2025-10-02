Forecasts

FORECAST: Fall-like weather arrives with cooler temps and sunny skies

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We’re in for a fabulous stretch of weather the next few days!
  • Both our temperatures and humidity have dropped making for a fall-like feel to the air.
  • Temperatures today will peak in the low to mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.
  • Friday morning will be our coldest start with temperatures near Charlotte dropping into the low 50s.
  • Some spots outside of the city will drop into the 40s!
  • We’ll hold onto this fall forecast through Saturday before the humidity creeps back up on Sunday.
  • The humidity stays elevated into next week with some hit or miss rain chances returning starting Monday too.

