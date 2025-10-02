FORECAST: Fall-like weather arrives with cooler temps and sunny skies

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We’re in for a fabulous stretch of weather the next few days!

Both our temperatures and humidity have dropped making for a fall-like feel to the air.

Temperatures today will peak in the low to mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Friday morning will be our coldest start with temperatures near Charlotte dropping into the low 50s.

Some spots outside of the city will drop into the 40s!

We’ll hold onto this fall forecast through Saturday before the humidity creeps back up on Sunday.

The humidity stays elevated into next week with some hit or miss rain chances returning starting Monday too.

