FORECAST: Fantastic fall weekend ahead

- “We just could not ask for better weather this weekend, friends!” said John Ahrens, Channel 9 meteorologist.
- Saturday and Sunday will have clear skies with temps starting out in the 60s and ending in the 80s.
- It will be fantastic for the opening of the Renaissance Festival and at the Panthers game.
- That same weather will keep on rolling through the week.
- There will be a chance of rain next Friday.
