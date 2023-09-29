Forecasts

FORECAST: Fantastic fall weekend ahead

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • “We just could not ask for better weather this weekend, friends!” said John Ahrens, Channel 9 meteorologist.
  • Saturday and Sunday will have clear skies with temps starting out in the 60s and ending in the 80s.
  • It will be fantastic for the opening of the Renaissance Festival and at the Panthers game.
  • That same weather will keep on rolling through the week.
  • There will be a chance of rain next Friday.

