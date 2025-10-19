FORECAST: A few showers, storms today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We’re tracking a breezy end to the weekend with the chance for a few showers or storms today.
- The best chance for any activity will be in the mountains and foothills starting around noon and through this evening.
- There’s a chance for a few showers to move in through the Charlotte metro area; however, some of this rain will likely break apart as it moves east.
- Rainfall totals will generally be below a quarter of an inch.
- Regardless of any rain, it’s going to turn breezy today!
- Wind gusts for Charlotte will be between 20-30 mph; meanwhile, the mountains could see gusts closer to 40 mph.
- Conditions will dry out tonight, and high pressure moves in.
- That will lead to a quiet week ahead with cool mornings, comfortable afternoons, and little rain in sight.
