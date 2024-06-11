Forecasts

FORECAST: Final day of low humidity this week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We get to enjoy one more pleasant day before the heat and humidity start to crank back up again.
  • Highs Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.
  • Temps return to the upper 80s Wednesday with a touch of humidity and then the real heat starts up on Thursday.
  • We should see a streak of 90s starting late week and lasting well through the weekend. The humidity could make it feel like mid to upper 90s.
  • Little to no chance for rain for Father’s Day weekend plans.

