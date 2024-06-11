FORECAST: Final day of low humidity this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We get to enjoy one more pleasant day before the heat and humidity start to crank back up again.
- Highs Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.
- Temps return to the upper 80s Wednesday with a touch of humidity and then the real heat starts up on Thursday.
- We should see a streak of 90s starting late week and lasting well through the weekend. The humidity could make it feel like mid to upper 90s.
- Little to no chance for rain for Father’s Day weekend plans.
It's going to be another great day! pic.twitter.com/xWzjnYUUwr— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) June 11, 2024
