FORECAST: First 90-degree day possible Saturday ahead of abrupt temperature drop

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s been another hot day on Friday.

Charlotte’s high temperature may reach 90 degrees on Saturday, a first for the year.

A cold front arrives on Sunday, but it could bring only a small chance of rain to the mountains and Foothills as the rest of the region stays dry.

Temperatures will swing on Sunday, starting in the low-70s, then dropping into the 50s.

Dry conditions continue for most of next week.

There could be some precipitation the following weekend, but it’s too early to tell.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group