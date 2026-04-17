FORECAST: First 90-degree day possible Saturday ahead of abrupt temperature drop

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It’s been another hot day on Friday.
- Charlotte’s high temperature may reach 90 degrees on Saturday, a first for the year.
- A cold front arrives on Sunday, but it could bring only a small chance of rain to the mountains and Foothills as the rest of the region stays dry.
- Temperatures will swing on Sunday, starting in the low-70s, then dropping into the 50s.
- Dry conditions continue for most of next week.
- There could be some precipitation the following weekend, but it’s too early to tell.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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