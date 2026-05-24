Forecasts

FORECAST: Foggy morning, hit-or-miss showers through the evening

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • It’s a dreary start to the day with patchy fog, mist, and drizzle across the area.
  • That threat for light rain continues through the morning, with the chance for hit or miss showers or storms again this afternoon and evening.
  • Storm chances depend on if we can break down this wedge that’s been in place the last few days.
  • If the wedge holds on all day Sunday, it will also keep our temperatures well-below normal for this time of the year and in the 60s.
  • If we’re able to break the wedge this afternoon as some models suggest, then we could make it back to the 70s.
  • Temperatures will get closer to the 80-degree mark on Monday, with the chance for scattered showers and storms continuing.
  • In fact, we still have at least an isolated storm chance every day of the next week ahead!

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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