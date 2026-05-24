FORECAST: Foggy morning, hit-or-miss showers through the evening

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s a dreary start to the day with patchy fog, mist, and drizzle across the area.

That threat for light rain continues through the morning, with the chance for hit or miss showers or storms again this afternoon and evening.

Storm chances depend on if we can break down this wedge that’s been in place the last few days.

The morning mist and drizzle today will give way to some more dry time early this afternoon. However, more showers and a storm are likely to return again this evening! Going to be a close call for the Coca-Cola 600. pic.twitter.com/VJtUNsRgTp — Danielle Miller (@wx_danielle) May 24, 2026

If the wedge holds on all day Sunday, it will also keep our temperatures well-below normal for this time of the year and in the 60s.

If we’re able to break the wedge this afternoon as some models suggest, then we could make it back to the 70s.

Temperatures will get closer to the 80-degree mark on Monday, with the chance for scattered showers and storms continuing.

In fact, we still have at least an isolated storm chance every day of the next week ahead!

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