FORECAST: Frost possible north of Charlotte overnight before warming up for the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are watching an elevated fire threat today as humidity is going to drop into the 20% range with elevated winds, if a fire starts it could spread quickly.

Then tonight we clear out and cool down into the upper 30s to low 40s.

The NWS did indicate they are likely going to issue a Frost Advisory for our northern counties including Cabarrus later today for tonight.

Thankfully, once we get through tomorrow mornings cold snap, we warm back into the 70s & 80s this weekend.

> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group