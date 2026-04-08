FORECAST: Frost possible north of Charlotte overnight before warming up for the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are watching an elevated fire threat today as humidity is going to drop into the 20% range with elevated winds, if a fire starts it could spread quickly.
- Then tonight we clear out and cool down into the upper 30s to low 40s.
- The NWS did indicate they are likely going to issue a Frost Advisory for our northern counties including Cabarrus later today for tonight.
- Thankfully, once we get through tomorrow mornings cold snap, we warm back into the 70s & 80s this weekend.
> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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