FORECAST: Great weekend ahead with warm and sunny conditions

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9.

FORECAST:

We have a great weekend ahead with sunny and warm conditions. It won’t be too humid today, but there is some mugginess in the air with highs in the mid-80s.

The warmth hangs on through the weekend and into Monday ahead of a cold front that will finally bring in the real fall air.

Temperatures are expected to fall to the 70s by Tuesday, and overnights will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Dry weather will likely stick with us through most, if not all, of next week.

It's a busy weekend for outdoor plans and it's going to be a warm one. Highs warm to the low to mid 80s this afternoon out at the Cleveland County Fair and Renaissance Festival. Pleasant for Charlotte FC's last regular season game tonight at the Bank. pic.twitter.com/WHfa686d1B — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) October 5, 2024

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

