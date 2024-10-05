Forecasts

FORECAST: Great weekend ahead with warm and sunny conditions

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We have a great weekend ahead with sunny and warm conditions. It won’t be too humid today, but there is some mugginess in the air with highs in the mid-80s.
  • The warmth hangs on through the weekend and into Monday ahead of a cold front that will finally bring in the real fall air.
  • Temperatures are expected to fall to the 70s by Tuesday, and overnights will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
  • Dry weather will likely stick with us through most, if not all, of next week.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

