FORECAST: Gusty winds and warmer temps make way for midweek rain

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Not as cold this morning thanks to clouds and gusty southwest winds.

It will be quite windy all day with gusts near 30 mph.

It does help to warm us up to near 60 this afternoon.

Rain chances start up late this evening and pick up overnight.

The rain may be steady at times tomorrow morning (could even hear some thunder in spots) before winding down late day.

Highs still warm to the lower 60s on Thursday.

We dry out on Friday, and the weekend still looks amazing with sunshine and warmer temps.

We’ll be approaching 70 on Saturday and likely in the lower 70s on Sunday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group