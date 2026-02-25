FORECAST: Gusty winds and warmer temps make way for midweek rain

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Not as cold this morning thanks to clouds and gusty southwest winds.
- It will be quite windy all day with gusts near 30 mph.
- It does help to warm us up to near 60 this afternoon.
- Rain chances start up late this evening and pick up overnight.
- The rain may be steady at times tomorrow morning (could even hear some thunder in spots) before winding down late day.
- Highs still warm to the lower 60s on Thursday.
- We dry out on Friday, and the weekend still looks amazing with sunshine and warmer temps.
- We’ll be approaching 70 on Saturday and likely in the lower 70s on Sunday.
