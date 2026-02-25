Forecasts

FORECAST: Gusty winds and warmer temps make way for midweek rain

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Not as cold this morning thanks to clouds and gusty southwest winds.
  • It will be quite windy all day with gusts near 30 mph.
  • It does help to warm us up to near 60 this afternoon.
  • Rain chances start up late this evening and pick up overnight.
  • The rain may be steady at times tomorrow morning (could even hear some thunder in spots) before winding down late day.
  • Highs still warm to the lower 60s on Thursday.
  • We dry out on Friday, and the weekend still looks amazing with sunshine and warmer temps.
  • We’ll be approaching 70 on Saturday and likely in the lower 70s on Sunday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read