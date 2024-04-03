FORECAST: Hang onto your umbrellas; lingering showers moving in

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- A Tornado Watch issued for Chester County has expired.
- The heaviest rains are now moving off to the southeast and we will continue to dry up as the morning goes on.
- No risk for severe weather, but we’ll watch for a few downpours to redevelop off to our east by midday.
- We dry out entirely later Wednesday afternoon.
- Temps remain in the low to mid-70s Wednesday before the cold plunge comes in for Thursday.
- Highs on Thursday will barely touch 60 degrees and then we plunge into the mid-30s by Friday morning.
- Frost concerns through the weekend too as temps slowly recover with more sunshine.
Get ready for the chill! Time to switch from the A/C to the heat. Temps are going to drop quickly tonight and we barely reach the lower 60s into the weekend. pic.twitter.com/NZwWuxgW4f— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) April 3, 2024
Still wet this morning, but the big rain from overnight is long gone out of Charlotte. We may still see some spotty showers until midday, but after that, we dry out nicely. Breezy winds help to clear us up and then bring in the chill tonight. pic.twitter.com/merwN5V3mY— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) April 3, 2024
