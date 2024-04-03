Forecasts

FORECAST: Hang onto your umbrellas; lingering showers moving in

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • A Tornado Watch issued for Chester County has expired.
  • The heaviest rains are now moving off to the southeast and we will continue to dry up as the morning goes on.
  • No risk for severe weather, but we’ll watch for a few downpours to redevelop off to our east by midday.
  • We dry out entirely later Wednesday afternoon.
  • Temps remain in the low to mid-70s Wednesday before the cold plunge comes in for Thursday.
  • Highs on Thursday will barely touch 60 degrees and then we plunge into the mid-30s by Friday morning.
  • Frost concerns through the weekend too as temps slowly recover with more sunshine.

