FORECAST: Heat advisories in effect across the state

FORECAST:

A Heat Advisory is in effect for everyone east of the mountains today.

Temps could heat triple digit readings for the first time since last July in Charlotte.

Heat index values will range between 105-108 this afternoon.

The worst of this heatwave lasts through tomorrow before some late day storm provide some brief relief.

The downside is that some of these could be severe with damaging wind gusts.

Storm threats likely peak tomorrow and then ease back as does the heat for the rest of the week.

Temps “only” warm to the lower 90s heading into the weekend.

