FORECAST: Heat advisories in effect across the state

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A Heat Advisory is in effect for everyone east of the mountains today.
  • Temps could heat triple digit readings for the first time since last July in Charlotte.
  • Heat index values will range between 105-108 this afternoon.
  • The worst of this heatwave lasts through tomorrow before some late day storm provide some brief relief.
  • The downside is that some of these could be severe with damaging wind gusts.
  • Storm threats likely peak tomorrow and then ease back as does the heat for the rest of the week.
  • Temps “only” warm to the lower 90s heading into the weekend.
