FORECAST: Heat advisories in effect across the state

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A Heat Advisory is in effect for everyone east of the mountains today.
- Temps could heat triple digit readings for the first time since last July in Charlotte.
- Heat index values will range between 105-108 this afternoon.
- The worst of this heatwave lasts through tomorrow before some late day storm provide some brief relief.
- The downside is that some of these could be severe with damaging wind gusts.
- Storm threats likely peak tomorrow and then ease back as does the heat for the rest of the week.
- Temps “only” warm to the lower 90s heading into the weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group