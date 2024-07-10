FORECAST: Heat advisories issued as heat index continues to climb

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It will be just about as hot today as yesterday. However, we can expect some minor humidity relief coming our way this evening.
- Highs warm to the mid-to-upper 90s once again, and the heat index still climbs to 100 or higher.
- Today’s only heat advisories are far east for Anson, Stanly, and Richmond counties.
- There will be little to no chance of rain again today. However, the humidity relief will be more noticeable tomorrow.
- Highs still reach the mid-90s, but there won’t be any real heat index to worry about.
- The steam returns on Friday and lasts through the weekend as temperatures stay in the 90s.
- As far as rain chances go, little is coming our way. The better chance for rain on Friday looks like it is going to stay well off to our east.
- A few pop-up downpours can’t be ruled out through the weekend.
The heat advisories are mostly confined to areas far east today. Anson, Stanly and Richmond counties are included until 8 pm. Even though we aren't technically in the advisory in the metro, our heat index will still be at or above 100° today. Be careful out there. pic.twitter.com/h4e96xuGpe— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) July 10, 2024
