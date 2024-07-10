Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat advisories issued as heat index continues to climb

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • It will be just about as hot today as yesterday. However, we can expect some minor humidity relief coming our way this evening.
  • Highs warm to the mid-to-upper 90s once again, and the heat index still climbs to 100 or higher.
  • Today’s only heat advisories are far east for Anson, Stanly, and Richmond counties.
  • There will be little to no chance of rain again today. However, the humidity relief will be more noticeable tomorrow.
  • Highs still reach the mid-90s, but there won’t be any real heat index to worry about.
  • The steam returns on Friday and lasts through the weekend as temperatures stay in the 90s.
  • As far as rain chances go, little is coming our way. The better chance for rain on Friday looks like it is going to stay well off to our east.
  • A few pop-up downpours can’t be ruled out through the weekend.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read