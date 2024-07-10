FORECAST: Heat advisories issued as heat index continues to climb

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It will be just about as hot today as yesterday. However, we can expect some minor humidity relief coming our way this evening.

Highs warm to the mid-to-upper 90s once again, and the heat index still climbs to 100 or higher.

Today’s only heat advisories are far east for Anson, Stanly, and Richmond counties.

There will be little to no chance of rain again today. However, the humidity relief will be more noticeable tomorrow.

Highs still reach the mid-90s, but there won’t be any real heat index to worry about.

The steam returns on Friday and lasts through the weekend as temperatures stay in the 90s.

As far as rain chances go, little is coming our way. The better chance for rain on Friday looks like it is going to stay well off to our east.

A few pop-up downpours can’t be ruled out through the weekend.

The heat advisories are mostly confined to areas far east today. Anson, Stanly and Richmond counties are included until 8 pm. Even though we aren't technically in the advisory in the metro, our heat index will still be at or above 100° today. Be careful out there. pic.twitter.com/h4e96xuGpe — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) July 10, 2024

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group