FORECAST: Heat to build; humidity stays low through the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The top weather story heading into the weekend will be a steady climb in temperatures, but the humidity will stay surprisingly manageable.
- Highs will inch closer to 90 degrees tomorrow and through the weekend, yet conditions should remain comfortable thanks to tolerable humidity levels.
- Expect sunshine to dominate through Sunday, keeping things bright and dry. Clouds will increase on Monday as a few showers move in, but significant rainfall is not expected.
- Overall, it’s shaping up to be a warm, mostly pleasant stretch before a slight pattern change early next week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- 7-Day Forecast
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