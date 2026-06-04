FORECAST: Heat to build; humidity stays low through the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The top weather story heading into the weekend will be a steady climb in temperatures, but the humidity will stay surprisingly manageable.

Highs will inch closer to 90 degrees tomorrow and through the weekend, yet conditions should remain comfortable thanks to tolerable humidity levels.

Expect sunshine to dominate through Sunday, keeping things bright and dry. Clouds will increase on Monday as a few showers move in, but significant rainfall is not expected.

Overall, it’s shaping up to be a warm, mostly pleasant stretch before a slight pattern change early next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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