Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat builds into weekend as fire danger stays high

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Heat will continue to build across Charlotte through the start of the weekend, with temperatures climbing into the mid‑80s on Thursday and Friday.
  • While the warmth will feel comfortable thanks to low humidity, the dry air will also keep fire danger elevated.
  • The same dry conditions will limit rain chances this weekend, though a few scattered showers

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read