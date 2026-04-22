FORECAST: Heat builds into weekend as fire danger stays high

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Heat will continue to build across Charlotte through the start of the weekend, with temperatures climbing into the mid‑80s on Thursday and Friday.

While the warmth will feel comfortable thanks to low humidity, the dry air will also keep fire danger elevated.

The same dry conditions will limit rain chances this weekend, though a few scattered showers

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