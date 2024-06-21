FORECAST: Heat continues to build with tempertures reaching the low 90s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The big weather story heading into the weekend will be the building heat.

Today, highs will make it to the low 90s with dewpoints in the low to mid-60s.

The heat index today will be in the low 90s and will trend close to the upper 90s to triple digits by Monday.

Daytime highs will be trending close to the upper 90s by Tuesday.

There is a slight chance of an isolated thundershower on Sunday and Monday.

The next best shot will be on Wednesday with hopefully some relief coming in on Thursday.

Widespread showers may help with the heat Wednesday into Thursday, but as of right now models are inconclusive.

