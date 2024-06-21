FORECAST: Heat continues to build with tempertures reaching the low 90s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The big weather story heading into the weekend will be the building heat.
- Today, highs will make it to the low 90s with dewpoints in the low to mid-60s.
- The heat index today will be in the low 90s and will trend close to the upper 90s to triple digits by Monday.
- Daytime highs will be trending close to the upper 90s by Tuesday.
- There is a slight chance of an isolated thundershower on Sunday and Monday.
- The next best shot will be on Wednesday with hopefully some relief coming in on Thursday.
- Widespread showers may help with the heat Wednesday into Thursday, but as of right now models are inconclusive.
