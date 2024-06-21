Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat continues to build with tempertures reaching the low 90s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • The big weather story heading into the weekend will be the building heat.
  • Today, highs will make it to the low 90s with dewpoints in the low to mid-60s.
  • The heat index today will be in the low 90s and will trend close to the upper 90s to triple digits by Monday.
  • Daytime highs will be trending close to the upper 90s by Tuesday.
  • There is a slight chance of an isolated thundershower on Sunday and Monday.
  • The next best shot will be on Wednesday with hopefully some relief coming in on Thursday.
  • Widespread showers may help with the heat Wednesday into Thursday, but as of right now models are inconclusive.

