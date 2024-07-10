FORECAST: Heat continues with shot of rain at end of work week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Mostly clear skies and hot temperatures remain in the forecast for several days.

A decent shot at rain starts early Friday morning and lasts through the day.

There is a 30% chance of showers for late Saturday afternoon in Charlotte.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group