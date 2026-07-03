FORECAST: Heat dome to hold on next week with no significant cool-downs expected

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are still experiencing extremely dangerous heat in our area that will last through the weekend.

Temperatures will hover near 100 degrees later this afternoon and then again on the Fourth of July with heat index values in the triple digits.

Despite a few more storms being around on Sunday, the heat dome will hold on into next week.

Increased storm chances will finally level off this heat just a little bit next week, but no significant cool-downs are expected.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group