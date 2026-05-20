FORECAST: Heat, humidity elevate rain chances through the holiday weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The heat and humidity continue today with highs once again near 90 degrees.
- Only the mountains see a risk for a few storms this afternoon.
- Better rain chances return for everyone tomorrow with scattered downpours.
- This more active pattern then lasts through the holiday weekend.
- It doesn’t look like enough to washout plans, but you’ll want umbrellas nearby.
- Temps fall back to barely 80 on Friday and stay in the lower 80s through Memorial Day.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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