FORECAST: Heat, humidity elevate rain chances through the holiday weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The heat and humidity continue today with highs once again near 90 degrees.

Only the mountains see a risk for a few storms this afternoon.

Better rain chances return for everyone tomorrow with scattered downpours.

This more active pattern then lasts through the holiday weekend.

It doesn’t look like enough to washout plans, but you’ll want umbrellas nearby.

Temps fall back to barely 80 on Friday and stay in the lower 80s through Memorial Day.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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