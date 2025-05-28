FORECAST: Heat, humidity expected to increase over next few days

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We can expect an increase in heat and humidity in Charlotte for the next few days.
- A few isolated storms cannot be ruled out tonight or tomorrow, but the bigger deal will be those temperatures returning to normal numbers.
- We’ll be in the mid-60s tomorrow. It will also be rather muggy, with temperatures reaching the 80s.
- This will set us up for a stronger storm threat on Friday.
