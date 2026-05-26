FORECAST: Heat and humidity fuel more storms

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Muggy air and building heat will stay locked in place, setting the stage for more storms across the area.
- Storm chances continue tonight and return again Wednesday, with the highest risk during the afternoon as temperatures climb into the low 80s.
- Humidity will stay high, keeping things feeling sticky and unsettled.
- Rain chances may ease a bit after midweek, but another round of showers and storms is expected to build back in as we head toward the weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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