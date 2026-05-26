FORECAST: Heat and humidity fuel more storms

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Muggy air and building heat will stay locked in place, setting the stage for more storms across the area.

Storm chances continue tonight and return again Wednesday, with the highest risk during the afternoon as temperatures climb into the low 80s.

Humidity will stay high, keeping things feeling sticky and unsettled.

Rain chances may ease a bit after midweek, but another round of showers and storms is expected to build back in as we head toward the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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