FORECAST: Heat, humidity hang on as rain chances move in late week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Another hot and humid day ahead with highs around 90 degrees.

No change through tomorrow, other than a bit more humidity moving in ahead of rain chances late week.

Sadly, it does not look like we see widespread good rain for everyone.

Scattered downpours start on Thursday then last off and on through the weekend.

No washouts for Memorial Day weekend plans, but folks will want to keep rain gear nearby.

Temps do cool back down thanks to the rain.

Highs fall back down to near 80 degrees by Friday and hover in the low to mid 80s through the holiday weekend.

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