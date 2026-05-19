Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat, humidity hang on as rain chances move in late week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Another hot and humid day ahead with highs around 90 degrees.
  • No change through tomorrow, other than a bit more humidity moving in ahead of rain chances late week.
  • Sadly, it does not look like we see widespread good rain for everyone.
  • Scattered downpours start on Thursday then last off and on through the weekend.
  • No washouts for Memorial Day weekend plans, but folks will want to keep rain gear nearby.
  • Temps do cool back down thanks to the rain.
  • Highs fall back down to near 80 degrees by Friday and hover in the low to mid 80s through the holiday weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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