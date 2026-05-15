FORECAST: Heat and humidity return this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

This morning will likely be the last one we get to enjoy a cool start in the 40s for the foreseeable future.

Temps warm to the mid to upper 70s this afternoon under a sunny sky. Then the heat comes in!

Temps jump to the mid 80s tomorrow and we’ll sit near 90 degrees on Sunday.

Those kind of temps with some higher humidity levels stick around most of next week.

Rain chances remain slim to none with our next shot coming late next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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