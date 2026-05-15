Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat and humidity return this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • This morning will likely be the last one we get to enjoy a cool start in the 40s for the foreseeable future.
  • Temps warm to the mid to upper 70s this afternoon under a sunny sky. Then the heat comes in!
  • Temps jump to the mid 80s tomorrow and we’ll sit near 90 degrees on Sunday.
  • Those kind of temps with some higher humidity levels stick around most of next week.
  • Rain chances remain slim to none with our next shot coming late next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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