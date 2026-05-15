FORECAST: Heat and humidity return this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- This morning will likely be the last one we get to enjoy a cool start in the 40s for the foreseeable future.
- Temps warm to the mid to upper 70s this afternoon under a sunny sky. Then the heat comes in!
- Temps jump to the mid 80s tomorrow and we’ll sit near 90 degrees on Sunday.
- Those kind of temps with some higher humidity levels stick around most of next week.
- Rain chances remain slim to none with our next shot coming late next week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
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- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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