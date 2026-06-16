FORECAST: Heat and humidity return tomorrow; storms arrive Friday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Heat and humidity make a strong return starting tomorrow as sunshine increases and winds shift out of the south.

Highs will climb back to around 90 degrees, with the heat index reaching the low 90s.

Rain chances stay low until Friday, when storms are expected on and off throughout the day.

Anyone planning Juneteenth events should prepare indoor backup options due to the unsettled weather.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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