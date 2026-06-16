FORECAST: Heat and humidity return tomorrow; storms arrive Friday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Heat and humidity make a strong return starting tomorrow as sunshine increases and winds shift out of the south.
- Highs will climb back to around 90 degrees, with the heat index reaching the low 90s.
- Rain chances stay low until Friday, when storms are expected on and off throughout the day.
- Anyone planning Juneteenth events should prepare indoor backup options due to the unsettled weather.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group