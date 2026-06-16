Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat and humidity return tomorrow; storms arrive Friday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Heat and humidity make a strong return starting tomorrow as sunshine increases and winds shift out of the south.
  • Highs will climb back to around 90 degrees, with the heat index reaching the low 90s.
  • Rain chances stay low until Friday, when storms are expected on and off throughout the day.
  • Anyone planning Juneteenth events should prepare indoor backup options due to the unsettled weather.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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