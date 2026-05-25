Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat, humidity to stick around

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Keep that rain gear around, especially the farther west you are of Charlotte, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said on Monday afternoon.
  • In the meantime, these great rain chances will slowly trend downward.
  • However, the humidity will stay and the heat will build up into the 80s.
  • It’s going to feel like a tropical rainforest outside this week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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