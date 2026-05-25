FORECAST: Heat, humidity to stick around

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Keep that rain gear around, especially the farther west you are of Charlotte, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said on Monday afternoon.

In the meantime, these great rain chances will slowly trend downward.

However, the humidity will stay and the heat will build up into the 80s.

It’s going to feel like a tropical rainforest outside this week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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