FORECAST: Heat index could reach 105 degrees or higher

FORECAST:

A heat advisory has been issued for a large portion of our area until 8 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to soar back to the middle 90s today,

That, combined with the humidity, will lead to heat index values hitting 105 degrees or higher.

There is little to no chance for downpours to cool us down this afternoon.

We keep this going tomorrow before some minor relief comes in on Thursday with lower humidity.

Rain chances go up on Friday as an area of low pressure off the coast tries to throw deeper moisture our way.

It does look like the best shot for steady rain does stay off to our east, though.

More heat and steam are likely heading into the weekend.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

