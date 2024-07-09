FORECAST: Heat index could reach 105 degrees or higher

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A heat advisory has been issued for a large portion of our area until 8 p.m.
- Temperatures are expected to soar back to the middle 90s today,
- That, combined with the humidity, will lead to heat index values hitting 105 degrees or higher.
- There is little to no chance for downpours to cool us down this afternoon.
- We keep this going tomorrow before some minor relief comes in on Thursday with lower humidity.
- Rain chances go up on Friday as an area of low pressure off the coast tries to throw deeper moisture our way.
- It does look like the best shot for steady rain does stay off to our east, though.
- More heat and steam are likely heading into the weekend.
