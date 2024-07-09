Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat index could reach 105 degrees or higher

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A heat advisory has been issued for a large portion of our area until 8 p.m.
  • Temperatures are expected to soar back to the middle 90s today,
  • That, combined with the humidity, will lead to heat index values hitting 105 degrees or higher.
  • There is little to no chance for downpours to cool us down this afternoon.
  • We keep this going tomorrow before some minor relief comes in on Thursday with lower humidity.
  • Rain chances go up on Friday as an area of low pressure off the coast tries to throw deeper moisture our way.
  • It does look like the best shot for steady rain does stay off to our east, though.
  • More heat and steam are likely heading into the weekend.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

Most Read