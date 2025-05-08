Suspect in nursing student’s death granted bond after 6 years in jail

CHARLOTTE — A man accused in the shooting death of a nursing student will have to pay a thousand dollars to get out of jail.

Adonis Smith was in court Thursday for a bond reduction hearing. He’s one of two suspects arrested in the death of Kendal Crank.

Crank was driving to school in March of 2019 when she got caught in the crossfire of a shootout between two groups of people.

Smith was already put to trial in March and admitted that he fired the bullet that killed Crank, but he says he did so in self-defense. A majority of jurors believed that, with a nine-to-three vote in favor of not guilty.

Judge Matt Osman told prosecutors Thursday that he’s never seen a case with such a lopsided hung jury be re-tried a second time. The state says they plan to retry Smith after they couldn’t strike a plea deal with his defense team.

In the end, Osman was critical of prosecutors, saying Smith has already been in jail for six years and they still can’t get a guilty verdict.

The judge said he was uncomfortable setting an unsecured bond for a murder suspect and asked if Smith’s family could put up any money for a secured bond. Then, the bond was set at $10,000.

We reached out to Crank’s family, but we haven’t heard back yet.

The co-defendants in this case are set to go to trial in August.

