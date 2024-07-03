Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat index likely to eclipse 100 degrees

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • The heat is expected to return today, with highs reaching the lower 90s.
  • By tomorrow, we’ll be in the mid-90s, and the heat index will likely eclipse 100 degrees.
  • The steam factor increases a bit more into the weekend, with heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees through Sunday.
  • As far as rain chances go, nothing widespread is expected. So, that bodes well for fireworks displays but doesn’t help out the heat.
  • Hurricane Beryl remains a Category 4 storm as it heads toward Jamaica today.
  • There could be a slight weakening later this week as the storm heads into Yucatan, Mexico.
  • Thereafter, the storm could head toward far south Texas by the end of the weekend.

