FORECAST: Heat index likely to eclipse 100 degrees

The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9.
FORECAST:
- The heat is expected to return today, with highs reaching the lower 90s.
- By tomorrow, we’ll be in the mid-90s, and the heat index will likely eclipse 100 degrees.
- The steam factor increases a bit more into the weekend, with heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees through Sunday.
- As far as rain chances go, nothing widespread is expected. So, that bodes well for fireworks displays but doesn’t help out the heat.
- Hurricane Beryl remains a Category 4 storm as it heads toward Jamaica today.
- There could be a slight weakening later this week as the storm heads into Yucatan, Mexico.
- Thereafter, the storm could head toward far south Texas by the end of the weekend.
Pretty snapshot this morning over Charlotte. It is a warmer and more humid start to the day, but it still feels pretty good...for now. I'm tracking much more heat and humidity building into the Fourth. pic.twitter.com/p7mWeAWY9U— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) July 3, 2024
