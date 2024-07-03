FORECAST: Heat index likely to eclipse 100 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The heat is expected to return today, with highs reaching the lower 90s.

By tomorrow, we’ll be in the mid-90s, and the heat index will likely eclipse 100 degrees.

The steam factor increases a bit more into the weekend, with heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees through Sunday.

As far as rain chances go, nothing widespread is expected. So, that bodes well for fireworks displays but doesn’t help out the heat.

Hurricane Beryl remains a Category 4 storm as it heads toward Jamaica today.

There could be a slight weakening later this week as the storm heads into Yucatan, Mexico.

Thereafter, the storm could head toward far south Texas by the end of the weekend.

Pretty snapshot this morning over Charlotte. It is a warmer and more humid start to the day, but it still feels pretty good...for now. I'm tracking much more heat and humidity building into the Fourth. pic.twitter.com/p7mWeAWY9U — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) July 3, 2024

