FORECAST: Heat index near 100 degrees through the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s a warmer and more humid start to the day.

Highs warm back up to the mid to upper 90s (a touch hotter than yesterday.)

It will feel near 100° with the heat index.

Similar heat and steam is going to last through the upcoming weekend.

Better chances for afternoon storms start up by Saturday and Sunday but no washouts are expected.

Heavy downpours and lightning is going to be the primary concern for outdoor plans.

Some wildfire smoke from Canada may start to drift into our area over the next few days. This would make the sky hazier but it’s unclear how much if any impact it would have on air quality.

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