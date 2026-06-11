Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat index value could surpass 100 degrees

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Anson and Richmond counties from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

FORECAST:

  • More heat and humidity building in today will make it feel near or even briefly above 100° this afternoon.
  • Storm chances are quite low, but like the last few days, can’t rule out a few here and there.
  • Best shot for rain is in the mountains.
  • Even a bit hotter tomorrow as it may feel up to 103° with the heat index.
  • Similar heat expected for the weekend with slightly better storm chances on Sunday.

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