FORECAST: Heat index value could surpass 100 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Anson and Richmond counties from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

FORECAST:

More heat and humidity building in today will make it feel near or even briefly above 100° this afternoon.

Storm chances are quite low, but like the last few days, can’t rule out a few here and there.

Best shot for rain is in the mountains.

Even a bit hotter tomorrow as it may feel up to 103° with the heat index.

Similar heat expected for the weekend with slightly better storm chances on Sunday.

Hottest day of the season is on tap for today as temps soar to the mid 90s this afternoon and we have our first Heat Advisory. Anson and Richmond county have a Heat Advisory from 11am-8pm as the heat index there may reach up to 105°.



Only slightly better elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/qxS5GfQpko — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) June 11, 2026

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