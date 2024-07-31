FORECAST: Heat index value to reach 105 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are finally getting somewhat of a break from all the rain, Meteorologist Joe Puma said on Wednesday afternoon.
- However, in typical summer fashion, showers and thunderstorms are still possible.
- Heat and humidity will take center stage.
- Heat index values will be near 105 degrees on Thursday and Friday.
- As we head into the weekend, we’ll see another frontal boundary stall out across the Carolinas and become the focus for some scattered showers and storms Saturday and Sunday night.
- Now, it looks like things will dry out for the first half of next week.
- We are watching a tropical system that may develop late this week in the Atlantic but it’s too early to tell if anything will come of it.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2024 Cox Media Group