FORECAST: Heat index value to reach 105 degrees

FORECAST:

We are finally getting somewhat of a break from all the rain, Meteorologist Joe Puma said on Wednesday afternoon.

However, in typical summer fashion, showers and thunderstorms are still possible.

Heat and humidity will take center stage.

Heat index values will be near 105 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

As we head into the weekend, we’ll see another frontal boundary stall out across the Carolinas and become the focus for some scattered showers and storms Saturday and Sunday night.

Now, it looks like things will dry out for the first half of next week.

We are watching a tropical system that may develop late this week in the Atlantic but it’s too early to tell if anything will come of it.

