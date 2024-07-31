Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat index value to reach 105 degrees

By Joe Puma, wsoctv.com
By Joe Puma, wsoctv.com

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are finally getting somewhat of a break from all the rain, Meteorologist Joe Puma said on Wednesday afternoon.
  • However, in typical summer fashion, showers and thunderstorms are still possible.
  • Heat and humidity will take center stage.
  • Heat index values will be near 105 degrees on Thursday and Friday.
  • As we head into the weekend, we’ll see another frontal boundary stall out across the Carolinas and become the focus for some scattered showers and storms Saturday and Sunday night.
  • Now, it looks like things will dry out for the first half of next week.
  • We are watching a tropical system that may develop late this week in the Atlantic but it’s too early to tell if anything will come of it.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

Joe Puma

Joe Puma, wsoctv.com

Joe is a meteorologist with Severe Weather Center 9

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read