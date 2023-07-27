Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat index values to reach above 100 degrees

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • The heat index will make it feel like it’s between 100 and 106 degrees over the next few days.
  • The actual high temperatures for Thursday through Sunday will be around 96-to-97 degrees.
  • Little rain chances are expected.
  • Sunday will be the best shot for some showers.
  • It will be a little cooler starting Monday with highs around 90 degrees.
  • Skies will remain mostly clear through at least Thursday.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

