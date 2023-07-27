FORECAST: Heat index values to reach above 100 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The heat index will make it feel like it’s between 100 and 106 degrees over the next few days.

The actual high temperatures for Thursday through Sunday will be around 96-to-97 degrees.

Little rain chances are expected.

Sunday will be the best shot for some showers.

It will be a little cooler starting Monday with highs around 90 degrees.

Skies will remain mostly clear through at least Thursday.

