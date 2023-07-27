FORECAST: Heat index values to reach above 100 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- The heat index will make it feel like it’s between 100 and 106 degrees over the next few days.
- The actual high temperatures for Thursday through Sunday will be around 96-to-97 degrees.
- Little rain chances are expected.
- Sunday will be the best shot for some showers.
- It will be a little cooler starting Monday with highs around 90 degrees.
- Skies will remain mostly clear through at least Thursday.
